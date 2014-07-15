Beer Here! MLB Testing Self-Serve Suds at All-Star Game

America's Pastime is hoping it's found beer's future. Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, has installed two self-serve beer machines made by Draft Serv

Fans at Tuesday night's Major League Baseball All-Star Game will get to pour themselves draft beer with the only self-serve technology in major American sports. While Draft Serv and its competitors have carved a stake in restaurants, hotels and casinos, the All-Star game — which will bring about 40,000 people to Target Field — marks its "greatest exposure ever," said Jeff Spence, CEO of Draft Serv.



The machines at Target Field are a "beta test" for self-service beer in sports, said Jerry Jacobs Jr., principal at Delaware North, which provides concessions at the stadium. Fans provide ID at a concession stand and buy a $10, $20 or $40 beer card for the machines, which offer four Anheuser-Busch-distributed brews. Budweiser and Bud Light run 38 cents an ounce, while Shock Top and Goose Island 312 cost 40 cents an ounce. Machines aren't completely automated, as attendants stand by to ensure stumbling fans don't overserve themselves.