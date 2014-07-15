Liquor tax settlement imminent between Chattanooga/Hamilton Coun - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Liquor tax settlement imminent between Chattanooga/Hamilton County Schools

Posted: Updated:
By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Superintendent Rick Smith and Mayor Andy Berke. Times Free Press photo Superintendent Rick Smith and Mayor Andy Berke. Times Free Press photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Chattanooga/Hamilton County Schools liquor tax settlement imminent

The blame-shifting and bickering between Chattanooga and Hamilton County Schools officials over millions of dollars in delinquent liquor-by-the-drink taxes could end Friday with a settlement that gives school officials most of what they asked for.

A tentative settlement agreement will require the city to pay the school system more than $11 million along with the former Maurice Poss Homes site and the North River YMCA swimming pool, said Council Chairman Chip Henderson. In exchange, the school system will pay its $1.7 million in past-due storm water fees.

Terms are still being finalized, and the deal has to be agreed on by both governing bodies before it's official.

School board attorney Scott Bennett was writing the settlement Monday, and officials said the details will be discussed in executive session at Thursday's school board meeting. Henderson said he wasn't aware whether a date had been set to discuss the settlement with the City Council.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


