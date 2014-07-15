Ex-DelCo Councilman Pleads Guilty to Stealing $3 Million - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ex-DelCo Councilman Pleads Guilty to Stealing $3 Million

 A former councilman from suburban Philadelphia admits he stole nearly $3 million from his employer and spent it gambling.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan says James Bryan spent so much money on lottery tickets that "it was almost a full-time job" to keep track of them.
 
Court records show the former Collingdale official also spent the money at Harrah's Philadelphia Casino, and to bet on sports.

The Delaware County Times reports that he pleaded guilty Monday to forgery and felony theft for a 10-year fraud scheme involving his employer, Wescott Electric in Aston.
 
Defense lawyer Michael Diamondstein says Bryan is undergoing mental health treatment.
 
He is on home confinement in Philadelphia, awaiting an October sentencing hearing.
 
Bryan resigned from Collingdale's council last fall after serving 12 years.
