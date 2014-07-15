Study: US Alzheimer's rate seems to be dropping

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE, AP Chief Medical Writer

(AP) - The rate of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias is falling in the United States and some other rich countries - good news about an epidemic that is still growing simply because more people are living to an old age, new studies show.

An American over age 60 today has a 44 percent lower chance of developing dementia than a similar-aged person did roughly 30 years ago, the longest study of these trends in the U.S. concluded.Dementia rates also are down in Germany, a study there found.