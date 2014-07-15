Petition looks to address child deaths in hot cars

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and KidsAndCars.org are partnering to petition the White House to authorize research technologies that could prevent children from being left in hot cars.

Officials say they're looking to gather 100,000 signatures by Aug. 12 to push President Barack Obama to authorize federal officials to research technology that could detect a child left along in an unattended vehicle. The petition is hosted on the White House's We The People website.

GTLA president Linley Jones says his organization wants the president and federal officials to work with car manufacturers to develop proactive solutions to the perennial issue of children being left alone in hot cars.

Jones says technology to protect children in hot cars exists, but the level of public demand that precipitated other safety components doesn't.

