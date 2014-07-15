Isolated morning showers; clearing, drying out this afternoon

Good Tuesday. Today is transition day. We will turn from the hot, humid weather we have been experiencing for the past few weeks to much cooler and drier weather for the next few days.



The front that brought strong storms to parts of the area last night could bring a few more spotty showers through the rest of the morning. Skies will clear out rapidly this afternoon, however, as cool, dry air moves in. Highs this afternoon will only reach the low to mid 80s. Winds behind the front will blow from the northwest at about 10-15 mph.



Tonight, the cool dry air will continue settling in. Skies will be clear and we will see our low drop to 59 degrees in Chattanooga.



The amazing weather will stick around for a few days. Wednesday and Thursday will sport lows near 60 with highs in the low to mid 80s. I expect a lot of sunshine both days with low humidity making it feel extra nice.



Friday will be nice as well as the high stays at about 81, but we could see a few isolated showers or storms late Friday afternoon.



The weekend will see nice temps as well. Both Saturday and Sunday it will be in the low 80s. The difference will be rain is likely Saturday AND Sunday. The rain chance both days standing at 70% right now.



David Karnes



TUESDAY:

8am... Isolated Shower, 73



Noon... Isolated Shower, 78



5pm... Mostly Sunny / Breezy, 84

