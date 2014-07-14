Second probe details more CDC anthrax lab problems - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Second probe details more CDC anthrax lab problems

By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A second investigation found more safety problems at federal health laboratories in Atlanta, including the use of expired disinfectants and the transfer of dangerous germs in Ziploc bags.

The new report focuses on an incident last month at a bioterrorism lab at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dozens of CDC workers were potentially exposed to dangerous anthrax bacteria. No one got sick, but a CDC internal investigation report released last week found serious safety lapses.

On Monday, a congressional committee released summary of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on the CDC anthrax incident.

Among the findings: Some potentially exposed CDC lab workers were not examined for five days. Anthrax was not securely stored. And expired disinfectants may have been used in the clean-up.

