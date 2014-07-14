First black woman to win Olympic gold dies in GA

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) - The first black woman to win an Olympic gold medal, Alice Coachman Davis, has died at age 90 in south Georgia.

Davis' daughter, Evelyn Jones, says her mother died early Monday morning in Albany. Vera Williams, a secretary at Meadows Funeral Home in Albany, says Meadows will be handling Davis' memorial service but plans haven't been finalized yet.

Davis won Olympic gold in the high jump at the 1948 games in London. She was inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 2004.

Davis attended Tuskegee University and won 25 national track and field championships - including 10 consecutive high jump titles.

She was the only American woman to win a gold medal at the 1948 games, and retired at age 25 after winning Olympic gold.

