New SUV could boost local supplier jobs

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Local suppliers are beaming VW officials gave the green light to build the CrossBlue in the Scenic City. 

Chamber of Commerce CEO, Ron Harr says, “this announcement will boost other local businesses, some that mount tires, make seats, parts and material. 

The 2,000 jobs inside the plant can generate 3,600 more outside the plant.”

James Wingard, is one of 20 plus local suppliers who could expand. He's already gearing up to double his work force to help meet the deadlines VW officials are requesting.  

The Chamber believes, all the local companies that worked on the Passat are probably on stand-by for the crossover SUV project.
