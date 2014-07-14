UPDATE: Cleveland mourns the loss of city judge

UPDATE: Cleveland folks are mourning the loss of a city judge.



76-year-old Bill Moss was found dead from a gunshot wound in parking lot downtown at 4th and Broad.



Police are handling this as a death investigation but say the wound could have been self-inflicted.



Friends and colleagues of Moss say he was a man of integrity and fairness when he sat on the bench and will be missed by all of those who knew him.



"It's gonna be hard to replace him, obviously we think about his family and those he left behind, " said Mayor Tom Rowland.



Judge Bill Moss was known as the people's judge.



"We didn't have any criminals in his court, just decent people that may have made an infraction in the law," said Rowland.



He presided over Cleveland for 39 years and was respected among those who came into contact with him.



"Folks came away from his courtroom and they knew they had been treated fairly," said Jim Logan, Jr., Colleague.



"Very compassionate, always listening to both sides of the issue and a people person and that's so important when being a judge," said Rowland.



Logan says Moss had been struggling with some health issues but even that didn't keep him from the work he loved.



"We would almost carry him up the stairs. He wanted to go to his office, he wanted to read his mail, he wanted to respond to judges in a timely way. He was still bill moss even with the frailty that he had," said Logan.



That drive, that dedication will be missed.



"I will miss him calling me come September when the new council takes office, he never asked if I'm going to be reappointed, he'd just ask if he needed to be at the council meeting for swearing in," said Rowland.



"There's an empty space that won't be filled, but the memories are so good. We will reflect on that every day," said Logan.



Cleveland will be suspending city court for the next two weeks until an interim is named.



No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.

Cleveland Police Officers responded to a parking lot at 4th Street and Broad Street Monday morning around 11 where they found the body of Judge Bill Moss.



Investigators tell Channel 3 that Moss suffered from a gunshot wound, which was possibly self-inflicted.



The Medical Examiner has taken the body to Knoxville for an autopsy.



This is an ongoing death investigation and no other information can be released at this time.

