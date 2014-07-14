Chattanooga FC to host NPSL South Regionals, Fri. & Sat.

CHATTANOOGA, TN (CFC) -- The World Cup is over, but there will be plenty more soccer playoff action to see in the Scenic City this weekend. Chattanooga FC just announced that Finley Stadium has been awarded the bid to host the NPSL South Region Semifinals and Finals this Friday and Saturday.

The winner will advance to the National Semifinals. The club advanced to the Region playoffs by winning the Southeast Conference tournament this past weekend with victories over Nashville and New Orleans.

"We are extremely fortunate that our fair city is so centrally located,” said board member Tim Kelly. "It makes Chattanooga ideally situated for the conferences in the South Region, which stretches from Tulsa to Miami. And of course, our dynamic fan base makes for an electric environment, which is the envy of clubs around the country!"

Chattanooga FC will play in the opening semifinal on Friday at 6:00 against Miami United FC, champion of the Sunshine Conference. Champions of the South Central Conference, Tulsa Athletics, will take on NPSL newcomer and champion of the South Atlantic Conference, Upward Stars (from Greenville, SC) at 8:30.

Winners of both games will meet in the South Region Championship Final at 7:30 pm on Saturday July 19. The winner of that game will advance to the NPSL National Semifinals.



Friday, July 18:

Miami FC versus Chattanooga FC

Kick off 6:00PM EST



Friday, July 18:

Tulsa Athletics versus Upward Stars

Kick off 8:30PM EST



Saturday, July 19:

NPSL South Region Championship

Kick off 7:30PM EST



"These will no doubt be some of the best teams we've seen all season," said Coach Bill Elliott. "We will need to play our very best if we're going to advance to the National Championship — and we can use all the support Chattanooga can give us!"



A $15 wristband weekend pass will get fans into all 3 playoff games on both nights, but also available will be $10 tickets for individual games.

And yes, your Chattanooga FC season passes (and 2014 jerseys) will be honored for admission to the games!



CHATTANOOGA FC SOUTH REGION PLAYOFF HISTORY

In 2013, Chattanooga FC won the Southeast Conference regular season title and advanced to the South Region Semifinals away at Tulsa, OK – where it won over the previously undefeated Tulsa Athletic 3-0 in penalty kicks (after going 0-0 through regulation and overtime). Keeper Greg Hartley saved 3 consecutive PKs. The team fell 1-0 the next week in the South Region Final to RVA in Richmond. RVA went on to become the eventual NPSL National Champion.

The South Region (and therefore the South Region Playoffs) did not exist in 2010 and 2012. The explosive growth of the league has seen the Southeast Conference grow from 8 teams in 2009 into a Region with 26 teams and 4 conferences in 2014.



CHATTANOOGA FC NATIONAL FINALS HISTORY

In 2010 the team won the Southeast title outright and advanced to the National Semifinals, defeating Madison 56ers 2-0, then falling to Sacramento Gold 3-1 in the National Championship.

In 2012, Chattanooga FC advanced to the National Semifinals where they won over Bay Area Ambassadors 3-2. The team ultimately lost 1-0 in its second National Championship match.