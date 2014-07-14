Pilot Flying J strikes deal with government; company won't be pr - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pilot Flying J strikes deal with government; company won't be prosecuted

KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - Pilot Flying J said Monday it has “reached an understanding with the U. S. Attorney’s office” and the U. S. Department of Justice, that the company will not be prosecuted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged diesel fuel rebate fraud.

According to a news release, the agreement assumes the company follows the terms of an agreement, including paying a $92 million monetary penalty over the next two years and fully cooperating with the federal government’s investigation of fraudulent conduct within the company’s diesel fuel sales discount programs.

“We, as a company, look forward to putting this whole unfortunate episode behind us, continuing our efforts to rectify the damage done, regaining our customers’ trust, and getting on with our business,” CEO Jimmy Haslam said in the release. “We’ve been committed from the beginning of this to doing the right thing, and that remains our commitment.”

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Tennessee, the agreement “expressly states that it provides no protection from prosecution to any individual, and moreover, imposes a continuing obligation on Pilot to provide complete cooperation with the ongoing federal investigation of current and former Pilot employees relating to fraudulent conduct involving the sale of diesel fuel.”

