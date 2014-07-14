RFID chips to be used on Chattooga County buses to track student - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

RFID chips to be used on Chattooga County buses to track students


By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
An RFID chip.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA (Times Free Press) - No child left behind — on the school bus.

That's part of the sales pitch made by StudentConnect Inc., a Marietta, Ga.-based start-up company that lets school districts and parents track students using ID cards that contain radio frequency identification device (RFID) chips.

The Chattooga County School District recently signed a five-year contract to use StudentConnect, said Kayode "Kay" Aladesuyi, chairman and CEO of East Coast Diversified Corp., the holding company that owns StudentConnect.

Advocates hail the electronic tracking devices as a way to help assure student safety. But the ability to track individual children has raised privacy concerns among some parents and the specter of the biblical "mark of the beast" in at least one community.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


