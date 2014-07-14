CrossBlue SUV: what we know about the new model - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CrossBlue SUV: what we know about the new model

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - After Monday's big announcement on the Volkswagen CrossBlue SUV being built in Chattanooga, here’s what we know about Volkswagen’s new CrossBlue SUV:

While Volkswagen has not released official specifications, but the car was debuted at in Detroit on January 14, 2013, and much information comes from that presentation.

The mid-size cross-over is comparable to the Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander SUV’s which are popular in the U.S. market.

That is Volkswagen’s target audience for the vehicle.

The CrossBlue SUV’s expected price range is between $30,000-50,000 in U.S. dollars, but the sticker price has yet to be determined or announced.

The CrossBlue is a plug-in hybrid, with a TDI clean diesel engine, 2 electric motors and automatic transmission.

Expected are seating for six, with a third row bench option to seat seven. There may also be sliding second row seats

Since it’s a hybrid vehicle, mileage for the CrossBlue SUV is expected to be 89 MPG-e combined electric mode, 35 mpg as hybrid and 14 miles in the all-electric mode.

The interior will feature aluminum, leather and wood, as well as a 10.2” center console touchscreen, iPad minis in front-row head rests (for rear passengers) and rear (passenger) climate control system.

The CrossBlue will have several driving modes; Hybrid, Eco, Sport, Off-Road, Charging and EV.

The diesel fuel tank on the CrossBlue SUV will be on passenger side, with electrical sockets on driver’s side, a lithium-ion battery and an auxiliary electrical generator.



