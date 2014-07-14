Hot and humid again today and strong storms tonight

Good Monday. There are lots of changes in store with our weather over the next few days.



For today, it will be business as usual with highs in the low 90s and lots of humidity. The heat index this afternoon will range from 95-100 degrees. We may see an isolated thunderstorms or two as we head through the afternoon.



A cold front will push into the humid air in place tonight. That will spawn widespread strong thunderstorms late tonight and through the overnight hours. The biggest threats will be from hail and damaging winds, but we will keep an eye open for the possibility of the isolated rogue tornado. Rainfall will be quite heavy at times. Widespread tonight I expect 1" to 2" of rain to fall. That would do well to cut into our 6" rainfall deficit.



While most of the potential for strong storms will be gone by the time you are heading to work Tuesday, we still may see some isolated showers and storms lingering into Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday, however, will certainly be a transition day when we see our hot, humid air being replaced by much cooler air and lower humidity. The high Tuesday will reach only the low 80s.



Wednesday is the day we are really waiting for. We will start with low humidity and morning temps in the low 60s. Wednesday afternoon, we will have nothing but sunshine and a pleasant high of 83.



Thursday and Friday will be just as nice although we will see more rain moving back in late Friday into the weekend. Even through the weekend, though, temps will stay in the low to mid 80s, well below the average high of 90.



8am... Partly Cloudy, 75



Noon... Partly Cloudy, 89



5pm... Humid / Isolated Storms, 93

