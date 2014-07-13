Looks get walk-off win against Stars, 5-4 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Looks get walk-off win against Stars, 5-4

Posted: Updated:
Chattanooga Lookouts Chattanooga Lookouts
CHATTANOOGA,TN-(Lookouts.com)-- With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Chattanooga Lookouts' (36-58) catcher Chris O'Brien launched a two-run walk-off double to give the Lookouts the 5-4 win over the Huntsville Stars (48-44).

Entering the top of the seventh inning, it seemed that the Lookouts wouldn't need late inning heroics to take home the victory. In the prior inning, Bobby Coyle hit a no doubter to put the Lookouts in front 2-1. The home run was the team's second solo shot of the day as O'Koyea Dickson hit one of his own in the fourth inning.

Starting pitcher Andres Santiago continued his post All-Star Break hot streak, only allowing four hits and one unearned run in six innings. Santiago left the game after the sixth in good position to earn his third win of the season, but the game took a different turn in the seventh.

Left-hander Tyson Brummett came into the game to relieve Santiago and his appearance was his first relief appearance of the season. It was also his first game since June 6.

The Stars jumped on the new pitcher, hitting five straight singles to bring home three runs and take the two-run lead.

Huntsville remained ahead until the bottom of the ninth inning when Bobby Coyle struck again with another clutch hit. This time the lefty laced a lead-off single to right-center field. O'Koyea Dickson followed Coyle's at-bat with a single of this own and both runners were moved over on a sacrifice bunt by Angel Sanchez.

With one out in the inning, Manager Razor Shines made the decision to pinch-hit infielder Daniel Mayora for Alberto Rosario. The decision paid off as Mayora came through with a RBI single. Another pinch-hitter, Chris O'Brien then came up to the plate and delivered the game-winning blow.

Today's win ties the five-game set at two apiece. Tomorrow's rubber game will feature Raydel Sanchez (2-5, 5.56) against lefty Brent Suter (8-6, 3.79). First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m with gates set to open at 6:00 p.m. on Kids Eat Free Monday.

  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

  • Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More

  • NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.