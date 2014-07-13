Looks get walk-off win against Stars, 5-4

Chattanooga Lookouts
CHATTANOOGA,TN-(Lookouts.com
)-- With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Chattanooga Lookouts' (36-58) catcher Chris O'Brien launched a two-run walk-off double to give the Lookouts the 5-4 win over the Huntsville Stars (48-44).
Entering the top of the seventh inning, it seemed that the Lookouts wouldn't need late inning heroics to take home the victory. In the prior inning, Bobby Coyle hit a no doubter to put the Lookouts in front 2-1. The home run was the team's second solo shot of the day as O'Koyea Dickson hit one of his own in the fourth inning.
Starting pitcher Andres Santiago continued his post All-Star Break hot streak, only allowing four hits and one unearned run in six innings. Santiago left the game after the sixth in good position to earn his third win of the season, but the game took a different turn in the seventh.
Left-hander Tyson Brummett came into the game to relieve Santiago and his appearance was his first relief appearance of the season. It was also his first game since June 6.
The Stars jumped on the new pitcher, hitting five straight singles to bring home three runs and take the two-run lead.
Huntsville remained ahead until the bottom of the ninth inning when Bobby Coyle struck again with another clutch hit. This time the lefty laced a lead-off single to right-center field. O'Koyea Dickson followed Coyle's at-bat with a single of this own and both runners were moved over on a sacrifice bunt by Angel Sanchez.
With one out in the inning, Manager Razor Shines made the decision to pinch-hit infielder Daniel Mayora for Alberto Rosario. The decision paid off as Mayora came through with a RBI single. Another pinch-hitter, Chris O'Brien then came up to the plate and delivered the game-winning blow.
Today's win ties the five-game set at two apiece. Tomorrow's rubber game will feature Raydel Sanchez (2-5, 5.56) against lefty Brent Suter (8-6, 3.79). First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m with gates set to open at 6:00 p.m. on Kids Eat Free Monday.