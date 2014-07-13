Hixson woman killed in head-on crash on I-24 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hixson woman killed in head-on crash on I-24

Posted: Updated:

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that left two people dead Saturday night.

Investigators say the crash happened in Coffee County near mile marker 114 on Interstate 24 in the Eastbound lanes.

A crash report indicates 35-year-old Patrick Rhodes of Tullahoma was driving his car the wrong way, into oncoming traffic when his vehicle struck another car head-on. Rhodes was ejected from his car and pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say 63-year-old Phyllis Golden, a passenger in the other vehicle, was killed on impact. 63-year-old James Golden and 22-year-old Katherine Golden were airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital.

THP is investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.