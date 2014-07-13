Braves beat Cubs 10-7 Posted: Sunday, July 13, 2014 5:52 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2014 5:55 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SPORTS - Atlanta Braves



CHICAGO (AP) - Chris Johnson had three hits, including his third homer in two days, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs 10-7 on Sunday.



Johnson hit a long drive to straightaway center field for a three-run shot in Atlanta's four-run third inning against Travis Wood (7-8). Johnson also went deep twice in the Braves' 11-6 victory at Wrigley Field on Saturday.



Atlanta played without struggling second baseman Dan Uggla, who was suspended by the team for the final game before the All-Star break. The Braves announced the punishment on their Twitter feed, with no further explanation.



"I'm not going to say anything other than that it's an internal matter," manager Fredi Gonzalez said before the game.



Arismendy Alcantara and Chris Coghlan each hit a two-run homer for the last-place Cubs, who have lost eight of 10.





