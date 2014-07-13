Keselowski stays hot, wins New Hampshire's magic mile Posted: Sunday, July 13, 2014 4:36 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2014 4:47 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) - Brad Keselowski completed a flawless weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and won Sunday under a green-white checkered finish.



Keselowski followed up Saturday's Nationwide Series victory with his first Sprint Cup win at New Hampshire, dominating in the No. 2 Ford for his third victory of the season.



After the last caution came with four laps left, Keselowski pulled away on the final restart to become the first driver to sweep the weekend in track history. He had the fastest car most of the weekend, even leading the speed charts during both Sprint Cup practices on Saturday.



Keselowski tied Jimmie Johnson for the series high in wins. Keselowski and Dale Earnhardt Jr. clinched spots in the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship, provided they attempt to qualify for the final seven races before the cutoff.



Pole sitter Kyle Busch was second. Kyle Larson, Matt Kenseth and Ryan Newman completed the top five.





