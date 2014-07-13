Tide's Reed arrested for DUI Posted: Sunday, July 13, 2014 4:33 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2014 5:42 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Police say Alabama defensive lineman Jarran Reed was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Tuscaloosa police say Reed was stopped early Sunday after hitting another car while both backed out of parking spots. Police say Reed drove a 2011 Dodge Charger toward the parking lot's exit before he was pulled over.



A police department news release said the 21-year-old junior college transfer's blood alcohol level registered as .13 percent. The legal limit in Alabama is .08 percent.



Reed practiced with the Crimson Tide during the spring after transferring from East Mississippi Community College, along with fellow defensive lineman D.J. Pettway. Both are expected to contend for playing time.







