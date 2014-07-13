Governors group skirts 'radioactive' Common Core

By ERIK SCHELZIG and STEVE PEOPLESAssociated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Facing opposition from staunch conservatives, the Common Core education standards designed to improve schools and student competitiveness are being modified by some Republican governors. They cite concern about the federal government's role in the classroom.

The educational standards were not on the formal agenda during a three-day meeting of the National Governors Association in Nashville, but were discussed along the sidelines of the meeting.

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad says the words, "Common Core," have become "radioactive," echoing a sentiment from tea party leaders who say the education plan amounts to a federal takeover of local education.

Governors in Indiana, South Carolina and Oklahoma have signed legislation to repeal the standards while Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is taking steps to block the use of tests tied to the standards.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.