Dallas Bay firefighters rescue 3 dogs from house fire

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Firefighters saved three dogs from dying in a house fire early Sunday morning.





At 8:30 a 911 call was made by a motorist reporting fire and smoke coming from back of the house at 2000 Dallas Lake Road.





The Dallas Bay VFD arrived on the scene and found one bedroom on fire and contained the fire to the one room. Other firefighters found three dogs trapped in the house.





No injuries were reported. Dallas Bay Fire Chief Markus Fritts tells Channel 3 the homeowner and his family had left earlier in the morning.





However, neighbors were able to get in contact with the family and informed them of the bad news. The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.



