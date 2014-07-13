Christie blames Obama in part for Mideast unrest

By STEVE PEOPLESAssociated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is partly blaming unrest in the Middle East on President Barack Obama.

The Republican governor says that Obama has not spoken firmly and forcefully on Israel's behalf and that the country no longer trusts it has the full support of the United States because of him.

Christie's remarks came Saturday as Israel targeted civilian institutions with suspected ties to the militant organization Hamas and declared it would step up its bombardment of northern Gaza. Israel says it is acting in self-defense against Hamas rockets.

In remarks to reporters at the National Governors Association meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, Christie said Israel is not sure that it has America's full support like it used to. He calls that, quote, "a real failure of this presidency."

