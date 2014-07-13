Social media a factor in jury selection process

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Some Georgia lawyers say the social media presences of potential jurors may factor into the jury selection process.

The American Bar Association has said it's ethical for lawyers to scan publicly available social media accounts for information on potential jurors.

Gainesville attorney John Breakfield tells the Times of Gainesville (http://bit.ly/1nsE90I ) that various social media platforms are the public record of modern times - unless certain privacy settings are in place.

Attorney Jeffery Talley says information from potential jurors' social media accounts can be especially helpful when selecting a panel to hear a case that has been in the news. Talley says prospective jurors likely express feelings about those cases online that could reveal potential biases.

