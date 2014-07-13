Jim Tracy rakes up abortion scandal against Scott DesJarlais

Challenger Jim Tracy has dropped the political "A" bomb — as in abortion — in his effort to unseat U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais in the 4th Congressional District's Republican primary on Aug. 7.In a direct mail piece last week, the Shelbyville state senator's campaign questions DesJarlais' effectiveness and charges he has "no moral ground to stand on," given his personal history, to "stand up to" President Barack Obama and "liberal Democrats."The mailer refers to revelations during and after the 2012 campaign that DesJarlais, a South Pittsburg physician who calls himself strongly pro-life, advocated for his ex-wife and a patient with whom he'd had an affair to have abortions."Stand up to Obama and a Liberal Washington?" the direct mail piece asks. "Obama's liberal agenda is destroying America. We need strong, conservative leadership to defend our values. But Scott DesJarlais doesn't have the moral ground to stand on."

