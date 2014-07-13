Air Force plans recognition for GA members

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) - Four members of the Air Force's 202nd Engineering Installation Squadron are being honored in Georgia for their military service in Afghanistan.

The unit is part of the Georgia Air National Guard. The four will receive the Bronze Star, which recognizes heroic or meritorious service in any branch of the military.

More than 50 Guard members also will receive various medals, honors and recognition during the ceremony on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Robins Air Force Base.

