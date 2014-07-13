Milling and Gross win the Economy Honda July C.B.A. Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of James Milling and Buddy Gross caught a 5 bass limit weighing 24.50 pounds to beat the heat to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Economy Honda CBA July day bass tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, July 12th at Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Buddy said “James and I just made the right first stop. We caught most of our fish by 8:30 and then never got another bite after 11:30.

Buddy and James also won the Denali Rods big fish of the tournament with a giant 7.40 lb. large mouth.

Second big bass was caught by Danny Hall and Trevor Prince weighing 6.89 lbs.

The next C.B.A. event will be at night held at Chester Frost Park on July the 26th. Sign-up will begin at 6:30 p.m. The hours for this tournament will be from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

The top 11 money winners are as follows:

1. James Milling and Buddy Gross 24.50 lbs. for $2000.00

2. Daniel Morgan and Greg Shaver 22.41 lbs. for $750.00

3. Nick Pratt and Chris Coffey 22.18 lbs. for $650.00

4. Jim McClanahan and Derek McCullough 21.76 lbs. for $550.00

5. Brandon Roop and Brent Tharpe 21.46 lbs. for $450.00

6. Greg Lamb and Eddie Wilson 21.33 lbs. for $350.00

7. Danny Hall and Trevor Prince 19.83 lbs. for $300.00

8. Shane Frazier and Jason Bryant 19.14 lbs. for $250.0

9. Rogne Brown and Cary Dotson 18.90 lbs. for $200.00

10. Tyler Bain and Larry Erwin 18.62 lbs. for $200.00

11. Jimmy Reynolds and Blake McElhaney 17.45 lbs. for $150.00