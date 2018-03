Milling and Gross win the Economy Honda July C.B.A. Bass Tournament

This tournament was held Saturday, July 12th at Chester Frost Boat Ramp. CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of James Milling and Buddy Gross caught a 5 bass limit weighing 24.50 pounds to beat the heat to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Economy Honda CBA July day bass tournament.This tournament was held Saturday, July 12th at Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Buddy said “James and I just made the right first stop. We caught most of our fish by 8:30 and then never got another bite after 11:30.

Buddy and James also won the Denali Rods big fish of the tournament with a giant 7.40 lb. large mouth.

Second big bass was caught by Danny Hall and Trevor Prince weighing 6.89 lbs.

Chester Frost Park on July the 26th. Sign-up will begin at 6:30 p.m. The hours for this tournament will be from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. The next C.B.A. event will be at night held aton July the 26. Sign-up will begin at 6:30 p.m. The hours for this tournament will be from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

The top 11 money winners are as follows:

1. James Milling and Buddy Gross 24.50 lbs. for $2000.00

2. Daniel Morgan and Greg Shaver 22.41 lbs. for $750.00

3. Nick Pratt and Chris Coffey 22.18 lbs. for $650.00

4. Jim McClanahan and Derek McCullough 21.76 lbs. for $550.00

5. Brandon Roop and Brent Tharpe 21.46 lbs. for $450.00

6. Greg Lamb and Eddie Wilson 21.33 lbs. for $350.00

7. Danny Hall and Trevor Prince 19.83 lbs. for $300.00

8. Shane Frazier and Jason Bryant 19.14 lbs. for $250.0

9. Rogne Brown and Cary Dotson 18.90 lbs. for $200.00

10. Tyler Bain and Larry Erwin 18.62 lbs. for $200.00

11. Jimmy Reynolds and Blake McElhaney 17.45 lbs. for $150.00