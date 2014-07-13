UPDATE: Multiple shootings Sunday morning in Chattanooga

The victim of the shooting on 8108 Graham Road was a 15-year-old male.

The victim of the shooting from 3401 Campbell Street has been identified as 31-year-old Shaniqua Jordan and the victim of the shooting from 2000 Rawlings Street has been identified 25-year-old Robert Walker.

Walker told investigators that he did not wish to cooperate with the investigation and would not appear in court if a suspect was apprehended.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred Sunday morning.



The first happened just after 4:30 a.m. on 8108 Graham Road.



Officers found one victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injuries.



The second shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on 3401 Campbell Street, where a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip and treated for a non life threatening injuries.



A third shooting victim showed up at a local emergency room after being shot in the foot at 2000 Rawlings Street. The victim was treated for non-life threatening.



It is not clear if these shootings are related.



Call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 if you have any information.