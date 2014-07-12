Chatt FC snares Southeast title with 4-0 shutout of New Orleans

CHATTANOOGA,TN- (WRCB)- Chattanooga FC stakes their claim to the 2014 NPSL Southeast division title with a convincing 4 nil shutout of the New Orleans Jesters Saturday night at Finley Stadium.



Like Winter scored the evening's first goal with a beautiful header off a free kick by John Carrier just a dozen minutes into the match.



Sias Reynke would add another a few minutes later for a 2 nil FC advantage at halftime. More incredible goalkeeping highlights by FC netminder Greg Hartley, who got enough of a New Orleans penalty kick to deflect it off the crossbar just before half to keep the Jesters scoreless. FC added two more goals by Leo de Smedt and Luis Trude respectively in the second half to ensure victory, adding to FC's franchise best 11 wins this season and more importantly, the division title to advance to regionals.



Chattanooga FC GM Sean McDaniel says the team should know Sunday night if they will host the next round of regional play and against which team.

