Keselowski cruises Loudon Posted: Saturday, July 12, 2014 10:26 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, July 12, 2014 10:39 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) - Brad Keselowski dominated from the pole and cruised to the win in Saturday's Nationwide Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.



Keselowski led 153 of the 200 laps in his second Nationwide win of the season. Keselowski also topped the speed chart during Sprint Cup practice to complete a perfect day for the Team Penske driver.



He also won at Phoenix and hasn't finished worse than third in six races this season.



Kyle Busch was second. He starts on the pole for Sunday's Cup race.



Matt Kenseth, Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher completed the top five.



Regan Smith was seventh and won $100,000 in the first event in the four-race "Dash 4 Cash" program that could award up to $1 million to a series regular.



