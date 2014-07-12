Braves belt Cubs 11-6 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Braves belt Cubs 11-6

CHICAGO (AP) - Chris Johnson homered twice and pitcher Mike Minor hit his second career home run, leading the Atlanta Braves over the Chicago Cubs 11-6 on Saturday.
    
Johnson and Justin Upton each drove in four runs for the Braves. Johnson and Minor homered and Upton hit a three-run double as Atlanta scored six times in the fourth inning for a 9-3 lead.
    
Minor (3-5) allowed six runs and 11 hits in six innings. He improved to 6-0 in his career against the Cubs.
    
The Braves won for the second time in seven games.
    
Chris Coghlan hit two doubles and drove in three runs for the Cubs, who have lost seven of nine.
    
Edwin Jackson (5-10) lasted just 3 2-3 innings after giving nine runs, seven hits and three home runs.

