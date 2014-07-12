Parents turn in son, grandson to authorities on robbery charges

MACCLENNY, Fla. (WTLV) -- Our NBC News partners at WTLV are reporting that Baker County is a low crime semi-rural community. The Sheriff's Office reports since the start of 2014 there have been three armed robberies; the most recent one at the Kangaroo store on Sixth Street has everyone talking.

No one was injured and the armed robbery suspects got away with a little more than $53.

Baker County is a community were many try to do what is right, and Willie and Zelda Graham felt they made the right decision. "It was a very hard decision," said Zelda Graham.

What she and her husband did on July 8 was turn their teenage son and grandson into the Baker County Sheriff's Office for allegedly robbing the Kangaroo store.

"I haven't slept, my husband hasn't slept," said Graham. "He laid in my arms and I laid in his arms and we both kept asking the same question all night: did we do the right thing?"

Even though they still question it, they would do it again and they said their children were not upset at all.

"I was greatly shocked that that's what they did," she said.

The two teens are suspects in the armed robbery, a crime they allegedly committed using a pellet gun that looks real. Graham said her husband, Willie, looked at the actual videotape and confirmed that the suspects seen are their children.

"He came home and he did drop a few tears and he said, that he was fairly sure that it was them," she said.

Baker County Sheriff Joey Dobson called the Grahams special parents. He said they are hardworking people with old fashion values.

"That father made a tough decision,' said Dobson, "and he did the right thing by bringing these kids to us."

Dobson said the teenagers have never been in trouble before, and his office will work with prosecutors to give the teenagers a second chance.

"We want them to learn from this horrible experience," he said.

The Graham family hopes the courts will be lenient and not charge the teenagers as adults.

Zelda Graham said their decision to turn their children into law enforcement has released a backlash of criticism some negative, some positive in social media but they feel they made the right decision.

Baker County Sheriff Joey Dobson said he hopes other parents will follow suit.

Read more at WTLV.