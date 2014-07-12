Police investigate single vehicle traffic fatality - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police investigate single vehicle traffic fatality

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police responded to 240 Highway 153 northbound at 1:15 Saturday morning for a single vehicle traffic crash.  

The driver of the vehicle, Suzann Odum, suffered life threatening injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.  

Traffic Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident at this time.  

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.