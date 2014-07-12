Police investigate single vehicle traffic fatality Posted: Saturday, July 12, 2014 4:49 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, July 12, 2014 4:52 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Chattanooga Police responded to 240 Highway 153 northbound at 1:15 Saturday morning for a single vehicle traffic crash.



The driver of the vehicle, Suzann Odum, suffered life threatening injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.



Traffic Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident at this time.



The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

