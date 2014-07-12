Woman founds group to help homeless kids in East Ridge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman founds group to help homeless kids in East Ridge

By Yolanda Putman, Chattanooga Times Free Press
EAST RIDGE, TN (Times Free Press) - Owning a trophy shop, raising a family and rescuing dogs satisfied Marcy Hall. Then illness pushed her out of her comfort zone and reminded her that she had an expiration date.

“If I was going to die, I needed to make my mark in the world,” she said.

Hall didn’t want to talk about the illness she fell to in 2010. She doesn’t want any special treatment; she got medicine and is back on her feet, she said.

Instead, the 54-year-old mother and grandmother wants to discuss the faith-based nonprofit organization she founded, East Ridge Cares 4 Kids. With no local or federal funding, it takes contributions from churches, corporations and individuals to supply diapers, food, shoes, books and clothes for 10 to 30 children a week living at Superior Creek Lodge.

