Woman founds group to help homeless kids in East Ridge

Owning a trophy shop, raising a family and rescuing dogs satisfied Marcy Hall. Then illness pushed her out of her comfort zone and reminded her that she had an expiration date.“If I was going to die, I needed to make my mark in the world,” she said.Hall didn’t want to talk about the illness she fell to in 2010. She doesn’t want any special treatment; she got medicine and is back on her feet, she said.Instead, the 54-year-old mother and grandmother wants to discuss the faith-based nonprofit organization she founded, East Ridge Cares 4 Kids. With no local or federal funding, it takes contributions from churches, corporations and individuals to supply diapers, food, shoes, books and clothes for 10 to 30 children a week living at Superior Creek Lodge.

Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.