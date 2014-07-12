Lookouts Lose to Stars, 11-3 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lookouts Lose to Stars, 11-3

CHATTANOOGA,TN--(Lookouts.com)--The Chattanooga Lookouts (35-57) gave up at least one run in each of the first six innings on their way to an 11-3 loss to the Huntsville Stars (56-36) on a Fireworks Friday at AT&T Field.

The Southern League North Division First Half Champions, the Huntsville Stars, got off to a fast start when Southern League All-Star, Nick Ramirez punched a home run to right field on 0-1 pitch. Huntsville increased their lead to three in the top of the second on a two-run single by Nick Shaw. 

Chattanooga answered in bottom of the third when Angel Sanchez drove in two runs to pull the Lookouts within one. The small deficit did not last long, however, as the Stars added three more runs in the third on a two-run home run by D'Vontrey Richardson and a RBI single by Yadiel Rivera.

The runs continued to pile on as the Stars added two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth inning and one in the sixth. 

In the bottom of the sixth inning the Lookouts added their third and final run of the day on a RBI groundout by O'Koyea Dickson. 

Tomorrow, the Lookouts will look to bounce back when they send out left-hander Chris Reed (4-6, 3.13) against fellow lefty Jed Bradley (1-4, 4.91). Reed currently leads the league in strikeouts at 99 and is sixth in the league in ERA at 3.13. 

The first 1,000 kids (12 and under) to tomorrow night's game will receive a mini-bat presented by Dr. Pepper. Fans will also be able to watch Break Dancing BBoy McCoy and get into the Christmas spirit on Christmas in July Night. Anyone who brings an unwrapped toy for the Forgotten Child Fund will receive a free general admission ticket to tomorrow night's game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. with gates set to open at 6:00 p.m.  

