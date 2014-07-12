Republican governors soften gay marriage rhetoric

By STEVE PEOPLES and ERIK SCHELZIGAssociated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - There are new signs Republican governors are softening their positions on gay marriage.

While the Republican Party's religious conservatives continue to fight same-sex unions, some governors are backing off - at least in what they have to say.

Wisconsin's Republican Gov. Scott Walker says the GOP isn't fighting gay marriage anymore. He and governors from other states say Republicans are better served by focusing on economic issues.

They are trying to strike a delicate balance.

The shift comes as many Republicans, including Walker, wage court fights to ban same-sex marriages. Walker explained that taking his state's case to an appellate court is a governor's obligation to defend his state's constitution.

The Republican National Committee wants GOP leaders be more inclusive on social issues such as gay marriage to attract voters.

