Gas selling for $3.00 a gallon in Chattanooga area

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - You can purchase gasoline for $3.00 a gallon in the Chattanooga area.

The Speedway on Lee Highway at Vance Road is selling unleaded  for $3.00 a gallon.  

Gas has not averaged at that price, across the country since 2010. According to GasBuddy.com, that's the cheapest price in our area by 25 cents.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of gasoline is 3.63. In Tennessee, it's 3.41, and 3.53 in Georgia. 

