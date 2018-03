Gas selling for $3.00 a gallon in Chattanooga area

You can purchase gasoline for $3.00 a gallon in the Chattanooga area.The Speedway on Lee Highway at Vance Road is selling unleaded for $3.00 a gallon.Gas has not averaged at that price, across the country since 2010. According to GasBuddy.com , that's the cheapest price in our area by 25 cents.AAA says the national average for a gallon of gasoline is 3.63. In Tennessee, it's 3.41, and 3.53 in Georgia.

Find the cheapest prices in our area with our fuel finder by clicking here.