Harrison man makes his mark giving away a million pencils

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
 Bige (BYj) Newman grew up in rural, 1940s-era Meigs County, the middle child of his parents' 11 children.

Pencils were hard to come by for a farming family with so many kids.

"We watched a pencil then," he said. "You took care of it."

Now he hands them out by the fistful.

