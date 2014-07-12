Just under a week left to vote early in GA primary

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia voters have just under a week left to cast an in-person early ballot for this month's primary runoff election.

Early voting ends Friday for the July 22 election.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp's office said 66,662 people had cast early ballots statewide, either in person or by mail, by Friday. Of those, 48,034 were in-person votes and 18,628 were mailed in.

The counties with the highest early voting turnout were: DeKalb with 3,653 ballots cast, Cobb with 3,608 ballots, Fulton with 2,617 ballots, Gwinnett with 2,554 ballots and Chatham with 2,453 ballots.

To locate early voting locations, voters can consult the secretary of state's website.

Online:

http://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

