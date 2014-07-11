Chatt F-C faces New Orleans for title

L-R: ER Parks & Rec Director Stump Martin, ERFC Board Member Heath Parham, CFCA Director of Coaching Matt Yelton, and CFCA Board Member Jack Skelton appear before East Ridge City Council on Thursday. WRCBtv.com photo

CHATTANOOGA,TN (WRCB)- Chattanooga FC will face the New Orleans Jesters once again, but this time for the NPSL Southeast division title.



FC beat Nashville FC handily Friday night at Finley by the final score of 6-1.



The Jesters beat Atlanta SIlverbacks' reserves 4-1 in Friday's early game.



Chattanooga FC and New Orleans split the regular season series, with both teams winning at home.

