Family still searching for missing woman 20 years later Friday, July 11, 2014

Business is good for Richard and Joyce Tate’s snack shack in Jasper, except for an important piece that’s missing from their lives.



“Someone somewhere knows something. You don’t just disappear and no one knows anything,” Joyce said.



Twenty years ago, Renea Martino went missing from her Hixson home. Richard says not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about his older sister.



“You can’t even, I mean you can’t take flowers to a grave site. That would be something. We can’t even do that,” Richard said.



Renea’s husband says he came home from the store on June 30, 1994 and found his wife gone. No one has heard from her since.



No one has been charged in her disappearance, but Renea’s family tells Channel 3 they believe her husband knows more than he leads on because of how he acted after she went missing.



“The way he acted and marrying someone just a couple houses down basically 90 days after. He didn’t sound too concerned about his missing wife,” Richard added.



Twenty years later, Renea’s family is hoping someone will come forward and tell the truth about what happened to her.



“Somebody knows something. Just an anonymous tip, you don’t have to tell anybody who you are and just let the police take it and do their job with it,” Joyce added.



And help bring this daughter, sister and mother of two.. home.



If you have any information, call Chattanooga Police.

