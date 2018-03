Braves comeback not enough, Cubs win 5-4 Posted: Friday, July 11, 2014 10:22 PM EDT Updated: Friday, July 11, 2014 10:32 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Justin Ruggiano hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning Friday that sent the Chicago Cubs over the Atlanta Braves 5-4.



Arismendy Alcantara singled with two outs off Jordan Walden (0-1) and stole second. Ruggiano then got a hit that slipped past shortstop Andrelton Simmons to win it.