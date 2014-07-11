Auburn QB busted for marijuana Posted: Friday, July 11, 2014 10:20 PM EDT Updated: Friday, July 11, 2014 10:30 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

REYNOLDS, Ga. (AP) - Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall has been cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in Georgia.



Reynolds Police Chief Lonnie Holder said he and another officer detected the odor of marijuana after pulling Marshall over at 12:45 p.m. Friday for a window tint violation. Holder says they found 8-10 grams of marijuana under the passenger-side visor.



Because it was less than an ounce, they didn't arrest Marshall.



The Tigers' quarterback was cited for violations of two city ordinances. Marshall doesn't have to appear for a Sept. 10 court date if he pays fines of $1,000 for marijuana possession and $100 for the window tint violation.



Marshall, who is from Pineview, Georgia, helped lead Auburn to a Southeastern Conference title and into the BCS championship game last season.



