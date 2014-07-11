2 years later, Chattanooga bike-share program is struggling - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2 years later, Chattanooga bike-share program is struggling

By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -  Despite a national news story dinging Chattanooga for a bike-sharing program that is 90 percent below its projected goal, Chattanooga transportation officials say they are considering whether to expand.

Chattanooga was featured Thursday in a Wall Street Journal story highlighting how bike-sharing programs across the country face delays and financial troubles. Several years ago, Chattanooga officials funneled $2.1 million from a federal grant toward the purchase of 300 bikes and other equipment for its program.

Yet today Bike Chattanooga has fewer than 550 annual members -- one-tenth of its original goal.

Philip Pugliese, Chattanooga's bicycle program coordinator, said the program aimed high.

