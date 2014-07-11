Biden calls on governors to lead nation

By STEVE PEOPLES and ERIK SCHELZIGAssociated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vice President Joe Biden is condemning the political gridlock crippling the federal government and calling on Republican and Democratic governors alike to lead the nation out of what he terms "this mess."

In a speech Friday during the first day of the National Governors Association meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, Biden said the politics and culture in Washington have become too personal and too corrosive.

Biden tells the governors, quote, "I think you've got to lead us out of this mess we're in."

Biden is insisting that Congress approve billions of dollars to repair the country's aging infrastructure. But most governors attending the meeting are hesitant to suggest specific solutions for a funding shortfall.

The governors are meeting through the weekend amid intensifying partisan differences on immigration, health care and education.

