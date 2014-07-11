New TN law allows bystanders to save children from hot car deaths

A national survey revealed close to 2,000,000 parents admit to leaving their child alone in a parked car.

That decision cost 45 lives last year and 16 this year who all died of heat stroke including the high profile case involving 22-month old Cooper Harris left in his father’s SUV in Atlanta.



Lawmakers passed a bill in April and it went into effect July.

The bill makes it legal for bystanders to smash a window or force entry under "a good faith belief" clause that means the person trying to save the child feels their actions will save a life.



Hamilton County's EMS Chief Ken Wilkerson says, “you have to call 911 first, take the child out of the car, leave a note on it and stay with the child until fire, EMS or local law enforcement arrives on the scene.