New TN law allows bystanders to save children from hot car deaths

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A national survey revealed close to 2,000,000 parents admit to leaving their child alone in a parked car. 

That decision cost 45 lives last year and 16 this year who all died of heat stroke including the high profile case  involving 22-month old Cooper Harris left in his father’s SUV in Atlanta.

Lawmakers passed a bill in April and it went into effect July.  

The bill makes it legal for bystanders to smash a window or force entry under "a good faith belief" clause that means the person trying to save the child feels their actions will save a life.

Hamilton County's EMS Chief Ken Wilkerson says, “you have to call 911 first, take the child out of the car, leave a note on it and stay with the child until fire, EMS or local law enforcement  arrives on the scene.

