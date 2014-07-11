Wife in GA hot car death case has attorney

ATLANTA (AP) - The wife of a Georgia man facing charges after their son died in a hot car has retained a criminal defense attorney for herself.

Atlanta attorney Lawrence Zimmerman says he now represents Leanna Harris.

Harris has not been charged with any crimes in the case. Asked about his role in the case, Zimmerman said he can't comment further.

Her husband, Justin Ross Harris, faces murder and child cruelty charges in the June 18 death of their son, 22-month-old Cooper Harris. The father told Cobb County police he left the boy in the SUV for about seven hours after forgetting to drop him off at day care and going to work.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.