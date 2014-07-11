EPB and Comcast nearing deals with SEC Network - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

EPB and Comcast nearing deals with SEC Network

By David Paschall, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - With the launch date of the SEC Network essentially a month away, it appears likely that Chattanooga-area EPB and Comcast Xfinity subscribers will be in position to watch all the Southeastern Conference athletics they can stomach.

John Pless of the EPB's marketing department said Thursday that the city-owned provider is on track to make an announcement before the SEC Network's debut on Aug. 14. The SEC Network is scheduled to televise 450 live events a year, including about 45 football games, 100 men's basketball games and 60 women's basketball games.

"We have every reason to believe that we're going to carry that," Pless said. "Our contract with ESPN/Disney/ABC is up for renewal at the end of this month, and it will be renewed. I don't want to announce anything before a contract has been signed, but short of a nuclear disaster, and I say that in jest, it will launch on EPB Fiber Optics on the 14th.

"We actually have two slots right now that have been allocated, one on standard definition and one on high definition. All our ducks are in a row to carry the channel."

