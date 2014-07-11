Cigarette butts cause $20K in damage to Chattanooga home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cigarette butts cause $20K in damage to Chattanooga home

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A morning house fire at a home on Wheeler Drive needed four Chattanooga Fire Department companies to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters were able to save the house; the dollar loss was estimated at $20,000 according to a news release from Chattanooga Fire Department’s Bruce Garner.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental by the CFD.

Lt. Andrew Waters said the resident dumped the cigarette butts from an ashtray into a garbage can on the front porch. A short time later, a fire broke out in the can.

No injuries were reported.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.