Cigarette butts cause $20K in damage to Chattanooga home

A morning house fire at a home on Wheeler Drive needed four Chattanooga Fire Department companies to bring the blaze under control.



Firefighters were able to save the house; the dollar loss was estimated at $20,000 according to a news release from Chattanooga Fire Department’s Bruce Garner.



The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental by the CFD.



Lt. Andrew Waters said the resident dumped the cigarette butts from an ashtray into a garbage can on the front porch. A short time later, a fire broke out in the can.



No injuries were reported.