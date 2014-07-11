Kitten thrown off GA bridge, swims to shore

Savannah-Chatham police say this cat was thrown from the Diamond Causeway bridge. Savannah-Chatham Police photo

SAVANNAH, GA (AP) - Animal control officers say a 10-week-old kitten that was thrown off a bridge survived and is recovering at an animal shelter, and police seeking the person who tossed him.

Construction crews reported hearing a noise Thursday, then seeing the kitten fall toward the water over the bridge railing and into the Intracoastal Waterway. Police say the kitten swam to shore but got stuck in the mud. Marine patrol and animal control officers were able to rescue him.

Police said Friday that they have no leads on a suspect. Police have said they are hoping for tips from the public to help them find the person who threw the kitten.

